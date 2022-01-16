The January 15 edition of NJPW STRONG is from the December Nemesis tapings. In the main event, JONAH defeated David Finlay.

The episode also featured Brody King. As noted, King recently signed with AEW and is the newest member of the House of Black stable.

Below are the results and highlights:

* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight defeated Bateman & Misterioso

* Brody King defeated Dave Dutra

* JONAH defeated David Finlay

STRONG airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.

