The January 15 edition of NJPW STRONG is from the December Nemesis tapings. In the main event, JONAH defeated David Finlay.
The episode also featured Brody King. As noted, King recently signed with AEW and is the newest member of the House of Black stable.
Below are the results and highlights:
* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight defeated Bateman & Misterioso
* Brody King defeated Dave Dutra
* JONAH defeated David Finlay
STRONG airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.
Stray Dog Army on the hunt as STRONG kicks off!
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
We never get tired of @jet2flyy's dropkick…
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
LA Dojo fire back, as @karlfredericks_ drops Misterioso!
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
.@davedutra tries to chop down the huge tree that is Brody King!
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
OW. @brodyxking
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
Violence on the Saturday night menu!
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
A plancha backfires, and Finlay's back gets wrapped around the steel!
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
NOPE.
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
INCREDIBLE powerslam from @JONAHISHERE!
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
Much too much JONAH!
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
