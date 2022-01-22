As noted yesterday, six wrestlers were pulled from New Japan Pro Wrestling’s show on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns. The decision was made after a participant in the fourth match on Thursday’s event at Korakuen Hall was found to have a high temperature.

The participants of the 6-man tag team match between Toru Yano, Satoshi Kojima, & Tomoaki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, & TAKA Michinoku, were removed from the New Year’s Golden Series night two card.

Now, another show will see changes brought upon by these COVID-19 protocols, as NJPW reports Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Taka Michinoku, Satoshi Kojima, Toru Yano & Tomoaki Honma will also be off of Saturday’s card in Gunma. The main event of the evening will now feature a six-man tag with Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan taking on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Shingo Takagi.

New Japan just returned to touring after three major shows earlier this month: the two Wrestle Kingdom 16 cards in Tokyo Dome and a third that featured matches between wrestlers from New Japan and Pro-Wrestling NOAH.

