Paige and Sonya Deville had a heated Twitter exchange on Sunday. In character, Deville made a snarky remark about the former WWE Divas Champion, which promoted Paige to tag Naomi in response.

Paige initially annointed herself the best GM in SmackDown history, which led to Deville reminding the injured Superstar of her status as an on-screen authority figure. In response, Paige jokingly referred to Deville as a “f—ing clown shoe” and asked Naomi to beat up her boss on SmackDown.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Deville served as the special guest referee for the Naomi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair match, costing Naomi a shot at becoming the No. 1 contender to Charlotte’s title. Later on the show, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff mentioned how the feud with Naomi was affecting Deville’s leadership abilities, suggesting a match between the two ladies on next week’s show. During a backstage segment, Adam Pearce took Bischoff’s suggestion into consideration.

Deville vs. Naomi is now official for next week’s SmackDown.

Paige has been rumored as an entrant in next Sunday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. You can see Paige, Deville and Naomi’s Twitter interaction below.

I was the best GM. https://t.co/oh8uhs77xY — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 22, 2022

What is that saying “The student became the master” 😜 thanks for the tips 4 years ago? But I’m YOUR boss now sweetie 😊 https://t.co/BXtyVaAnB6 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 23, 2022

I can still make you my b---h anytime I want paige 2.0 @NaomiWWE come get this fucking clown shoe. https://t.co/sWpIkjovs0 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 23, 2022

Paige 2.0 not even close she’s the worst! I’m going to shut her up Friday sis 😌 https://t.co/IN4FcEavK9 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 23, 2022

