Paul Heyman name-dropped CM Punk on social media today when bragging about his WWE accomplishments. The AEW star’s name is rarely mentioned, online or in real life by those employed by WWE. However, Brock Lesnar’s advocate took the chance to do so today.

The @WWEonFOX Twitter page praised Brock, showcasing him as WWE Champion in three different decades. Of course, Paul Heyman was next to him in each picture. Heyman took the time to respond to the message, mentioning the other talents he has managed to the top of the industry as well. Interestingly, he dropped Roman Reigns’ catchphrase several times in the post.

Paul Heyman wrote:

“Thank you, @WWEonFOX, for ACKNOWLEDGING @BrockLesnar’s dominance over the course of 3 different decades. AHEM…how about ACKNOWLEDGING I’ve advocated/special counseled/”managed” the top @WWE champion in those same 3 decades (Brock, Big Show, Angle, RVD, Punk, Roman)…”

The two men worked together in 2012, having a partnership during CM Punk’s iconic 434-day reign as WWE Champion. In WWE, Paul would end up betraying CM Punk in order to side with Brock Lesnar. This is similar to the storyline he is currently working on, where he went against Roman Reigns for the Beast. However, there have still been some teases and hints that another double-cross could be coming in the future.

Heyman previously spoke to Inside The Ropes about getting to work with Punk on television. He admitted he couldn’t believe they were paired up and thought they would be fired within a month.

“I look over at him at he says ‘Can you believe they’re f***ing putting us together?’” said Heyman. “And I’m like ‘We’re both gonna be f***ing fired in the next four weeks, don’t you get it?’ And he goes ‘But the s**t we’re going to stir in four weeks, they don’t f***ing have a clue!’”

Paul Heyman’s name was actually brought up on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. This took place during the segment between Brandi Rhodes and Dan Lambert when Brandi told him he was a, “bobblehead, ugly ass, less talented version of Paul Heyman.”

