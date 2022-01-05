AEW star and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes is feeling good about the ratings of her segments and wants fans critical of her to know it. In a tweet posted late Tuesday evening, Brandi Rhodes revealed her promo segment with Dan Lambert last Wednesday on Dynamite drew very well. She also mocked the idea of having “go away” heat, which some fans have accused her of having.

“High point of the show,” Rhodes tweeted. “Consistently. If that’s go away heat, then the whole rosters lookin for that same smoke.”

In the segment, Brandi Rhodes confronted Dan Lambert after he started mocking both her and her husband, AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. Rhodes and Lambert would tease a fight before her brother-in-law Dustin Rhodes got involved, leading to the Men of the Year, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, beating him up. The segment ultimately set up a TNT Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Page on AEW Rampage, where Rhodes successfully defended the title.

Brandi Rhodes has frequently received polarizing responses from fans and critics alike for her work onscreen. In a February appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Rhodes fired back at critics, particularly white critics, for criticizing her promo on Jade Cargill in a late 2020 episode of Dynamite. Brandi Rhodes has also discussed the criticism she receives for wrestling in the past.

In addition to her segment last week, Brandi Rhodes has also begun wrestling again since giving birth to her and Cody Rhodes’ daughter Liberty. She has appeared twice on AEW Dark, winning both matches, and will have a third AEW Dark match airing in the future.

You can read Brandi Rhodes’ tweet below.

High point of the show. Consistently. If that’s go away heat, then the whole rosters lookin for that same smoke. 👑💋 pic.twitter.com/DtbaQjZjiH — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 5, 2022

