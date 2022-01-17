On this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network, Freddie Prinze Jr. was joined by current AEW wrestler, Paul Wight.

The pair discussed the first time that the pair ever interacted backstage. Freddie Prinze Jr., who at the time was on WWE’s creative team, had written a promo for Wight, who performed as The Big Show. Prinze Jr. stated he had been with the company for a month, where Michael P.S Hayes and Chris DeJoseph had a segment drawn up where a new match was going to be described in a promo. It was The Big Show that was nominated to do it.

Freddie revealed that the former WWE Champion swung open the writer’s room door and exclaimed, “Who the f*** wrote me war and peace!” followed by “what the f*** is this?”

“That’s exactly what happened,” Paul Wight began explaining his side of the story. “Because now, understand at the time, Freddie, I talked in WWE once in a while. For whatever reason, I guess Vince didn’t like the way I did promos or didn’t like the fact that a giant talked. Whatever the reason was, I didn’t talk that much. I didn’t have a promo segment every RAW, that wasn’t my gig. So, when I got this promo, I was like ‘are you f’in kidding me!?’ Like, I haven’t done a promo in like four months, and now I’ve got like four f****** pages to try to memorize, and I’ve got segments of wrestling that I’ve gotta do, like, ‘who the f*** wrote this and why?’

Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that the pair had only 25 minutes to re-work the promo to suit The Big Show, tweaking things that he could demonstrate rather than talk out. In the end, the World’s Largest Athlete was happy about how it came out and thought they did a great job with it.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

