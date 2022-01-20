AEW star Frankie Kazarian took to Twitter today and revealed how he was dealing with a bad case of bursitis before last night’s AEW Dynamite.

Last night’s Dynamite saw Kazarian take a loss to Lance Archer. He revealed on Twitter today that he had to have his elbow drained just two hours before the match.

“Two Hours before my match with @LanceHoyt I had a bad case of bursitis and had to have my elbow drained with a syringe. Here are the results. No excuses, as Lance is a killer. But be aware that I am the fucking man I have been for a long time,” Kazarian wrote with two photos.

The Mayo Clinic describes bursitis like this: “Bursitis is a painful condition that affects the small, fluid-filled sacs — called bursae — that cushion the bones, tendons and muscles near your joints. Bursitis occurs when bursae become inflamed. The most common locations for bursitis are in the shoulder, elbow and hip. But you can also have bursitis by your knee, heel and the base of your big toe. Bursitis often occurs near joints that perform frequent repetitive motion. Treatment typically involves resting the affected joint and protecting it from further trauma. In most cases, bursitis pain goes away within a few weeks with proper treatment, but recurrent flare-ups of bursitis are common.”

The loss to Archer marked Kazarian’s third match of 2022. He defeated LaBron Kozone on this week’s Elevation episode, and defeated Kaun on the January 5 edition of Dark, which was taped on December 28.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Kazarian’s full tweet with photos below:

