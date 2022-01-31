Liv Morgan has taken to Twitter to display her battle wounds from Saturday night’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

As seen below, Morgan has shared a photo of her bruised chest and chin.

Morgan entered the Rumble at #6 and lasted nearly 37 minutes, until her elimination by The Bella Twins. In fact, her 37-minute stint was the second longest by any Superstar in the Women’s Rumble. You can click here to see the full list of 30 entrants and eliminations from the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

As noted, Morgan reunited with Sarah Logan during the Rumble, and would break into tears in a backstage segment after the show. The Riott Squad reunion also prompted a response from Ruby Soho on Twitter.

Natalya was another female Superstar who took to social media to display her battle scars from the Rumble.

You can see Liv Morgan’s Twitter post below.

What I live for 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Sc9zghTiMC — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 30, 2022

