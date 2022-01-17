WWE legend The Rock has taken to Instagram in order to show his latest cheat meal. He is well-known for enjoying huge portions of food, which often entertain fans alongside his gym workouts, and the latest post is no different. In his latest post, the People’s Champion enjoyed some sushi and cookies alongside his Teremana.

The Rock wrote:

“Sunday cheat meal heave. Sushi train express. Homemade chocolate chip, peanut butter cookies. Frosted @Teremana Anejo. My @NFL. This is what I call “DJ HEAVEN.” *but, the jokes on me though – as I went to three different locations round the house so I could watch the game in peace and quiet – and I ended up settling in to watch the game where the dog sleeps. And now he’s at me too. Un-f**king believable. Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends! #djheaven”

When it comes to The Rock’s acting career, he has recently been in a public spat with Vin Diesel over a potential return to the Fast & Furious franchise. The Rock felt that the experienced actor was showcasing manipulation by publicly asking for him to come back. His fellow WWE Superstar turned actor, John Cena recently weighed in on the situation when speaking with Pardon My Take.

“I don’t think that story is about taking sides,” he stated. “That story is about hearing everybody’s perspective and it is a story where, me as a fan of the franchise, I’d love the franchise to get together for this last run. I hope they call me to be in it but when someone says professional, they want to go in another direction, if you say anything other than, ‘okay,’ it’s their professional opinion to make the choice that they want. I think that’s very brave and very honest.

“So I think Vin’s perspective has a lot of gravity and honesty and I think Dwayne’s perspective has a lot of gravity and honesty. I think this is, man if we could just stop taking sides and just take a second to hear everybody. These are two amazingly successful superstars, people who have crafted their own existence and are globally adored.”

