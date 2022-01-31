AEW tag team reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast where they reflected on their NXT run. Fish admitted that his time within the Undisputed Era will be some of the greatest of his entire career. He also believes their natural chemistry is what made things work.

“I mean, those will go down as some of the greatest times in my career,” Fish said. “I will say, respectfully, had some of those greatest times as well with New Japan and Ring Of Honor, but everything was just really special in that timeframe with NXT. And the fact that I was able to do it with three, and then eventually four, when Roddy was added, of my legit closest friends in this industry.

“We would joke about it, but it made it like not really work. Promos and stuff especially, the production would joke, ‘well do we need to get a second one in the can?’ Because we would do them in one or two takes. I think it had less to do with our ‘talent,’ and more to do with four dudes riffing.”

During the interview, reDRagon revealed that alongside Adam Cole, they were almost made a group with Ring Of Honor. In the end that didn’t happen, but Kyle O’Reilly felt it led to their debuts working well in NXT.

“It’s funny how that worked out. It felt like we were leaving money on the table by not pulling the trigger on that group,” he admitted. “And then the first night in NXT Triple H says, ‘I am thinking about putting the three of you, Bobby, Kyle, and Adam, in a group together.’ It just felt like a natural fit and why our debuts there came off so well.”

During reDRagon’s time in NXT, they got the chance to work closely with Triple H. At the time, he was in charge of the brand, and Kyle O’Reilly had nothing but praise for his former boss. The AEW star believes that the Game has a great mind for the business.

“He definitely has his thumb on the pulse across the business. And I think he definitely has a good mind for the business. He was the Vince of NXT,” Kyle said. “I never really worked with Vince, per-say, but I get that he’s the Vince of Vinceland, right? Even just watching the way his brain operates for other people, let alone just us.

“Watching him come up with a finish for this match in particular or this angle. Or what this heel should do here is like, ‘oh my god, this stuff has been right in front of me for so long. But I never really get it until hearing someone articulate it like that.’ He’s very, very smart. I had an amazing time working with Hunter, it was really cool.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

