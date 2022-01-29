WWE Superstar Reggie recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about tonight’s Royal Rumble. He is one of the most athletic members of the current roster, which has led to speculation about him doing a crazy spot. Over the years, WWE has had someone keep themselves in the match in a creative manner.

Typically, that spot has been given to Kofi Kingston. However, the likes of Naomi, Kacy Catanzaro, and John Morrison have all done them as well. With Reggie’s circus background, he admitted he doesn’t feel pressure for one of those spots due to that.

“No pressure,” he admitted. “I think people expect me to do Kofi Kingston esque things. But I have been doing that my whole life, so there’s no pressure. I mean Kofi is a guy that is very inspiring to me, so I don’t look at it as pressure. I see this as an opportunity to just be in the same category and the same breath as Kofi Kingston.”

Reggie also spoke about the position that he is in right now within WWE. He admitted that it is amazing, especially in comparison to where other people are at within his own family right now.

“It makes me think about life,” Reggie said. “Because life wasn’t always this amazing and just to be sitting here getting interviewed from you about being in the Rumble, it would never in a million years have occurred to me that I would be in his position.

“I always take a step back and take a look at reality. I have so many brothers and uncles, some are dead, my brothers in prison, others on drugs. That was my life, and if I didn’t step outside my comfort zone, I could easily have been one of them.”

You can check out the full interview with Reggie below:

