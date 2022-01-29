Top Dolla (A.J. Francis) believes he’ll eventually return to the WWE.

Speaking on One on One with Jon Alba, Francis revealed he recently had “some personal conversations” with certain people, which gave him optimsm about a potential WWE comeback.

“Do I think I’m done with WWE forever? No, just from some personal conversations I’ve had with people, I don’t,” Francis said. “Do I think that I need to focus on myself right now? Absolutely. To be honest with you, I’ve been focusing on myself my whole life, so that isn’t anything new.”

Francis, who wrote the official Super Bowl song for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, maintained that he plans to pursue both a singing and wrestling career.

“The thing is, I never stopped having it be only one thing,” Francis said. “I made music the entire time I was in WWE and I will continue to make music.

“What I can actually do is go out and get opportunities on television elsewhere. I’ve been in Super Bowl commercials. I made the Super Bowl song for the Chiefs. I’m ready to tackle all aspects of what’s coming next by being able to do things that I love that my schedule limited before.”

This isn’t the first instance of Francis teasing a return to WWE. Earlier this month, he revealed he’s been in contact with people within WWE despite his abrupt dismissal from the company.

Last November, Top Dolla and his fellow Hit Row stable members, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, were released from WWE shortly after their call-up to the main roster.

