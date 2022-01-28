Despite the rumors being killed by multiple reports, fans continue to wonder if AEW star Jon Moxley may be appearing in the WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday. On her podcast, The Sessions, Moxley’s wife Renee Paquette talked about the rumors, and believe a Moxley appearance would be huge.

“It would melt people’s brains,” Paquette said. “People would lose their mind.”

But will it happen though? Renee Paquette played it coy, joking that she didn’t know Moxley’s schedule and thus had no idea what this Saturday looked like for the former AEW World Champion.

“Listen, I don’t know what his schedule is,” Paquette joked. “I’m also busy and I can’t keep track of what he’s doing or where he’s got to be. I have no idea, I don’t know what Saturday looks like for him.”

As for who she’s picking to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday, Renee Paquette went with a long time WWE star as her guy to win. She also predicted that a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion may be appearing in the Rumble, even joking that he may win it.

“I’m picking Will Ospreay,” Paquette joked. “I don’t think he’s going to win it, sorry. But I do think he’s going to be in it. I do think he’s going to be in it.

“I’m going to go KO (Kevin Owens).”

