WWE has opened up the forbidden door for this year’s Royal Rumble event, however, fans shouldn’t be expecting any AEW talent on the card. Speculation has been rife on potential non-contracted talent appearing after it was confirmed that Knockout Champion Mickie James would be in the women’s Rumble.

It has been reported previously that WWE is hoping to have someone enter the forbidden door within the men’s match. However, if that is to be the case, the wrestler will be coming from somewhere other than AEW.

However, in an update from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, he noted that no AEW involvement at the Royal Rumble, therefore there won’t be any surprise appearances from people on the roster. He also specifically mentioned former WWE Champion Jon Moxley, who has been rumored since his upcoming return with GCW was announced.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble MatchJohnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, 16 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble MatchSmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title MatchBobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title MatchSeth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title MatchDoudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team MatchWWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]