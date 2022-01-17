It appears Asuka might be a surprise entrant in the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast, The Empress of Tomorrow “should be cleared now” for a return to the company.

Asuka has not been seen on WWE TV since the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match last July. In late August, it was reported that she was not injured, and that WWE creative didn’t have any plans for her. Subsequently, Asuka debunked those reports, stating that the reason for her absence was “completely different” to what was being reported.

Last September, Asuka shared a picture of her in an arm brace, confirming that she had been out of action due to injury. She also underwent dental surgery after Shayna Baszler kicked her in the mouth during a tag team match on the February 22 episode of RAW. Asuka seemingly confirmed that she was recovering from two injuries, and that she “got new teeth” nearly 6 months after the Baszler incident.

With Bayley and Sasha Banks also on the injury list, WWE’s women’s division could benefit enormously from the return of Asuka, the winner of the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble in 2018.

Stay tuned for updates on Asuka’s potential return date.

