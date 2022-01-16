Renee Paquette was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently where she spoke about the release of William Regal. Renee admitted that it is something she cannot get her head around. The former WWE broadcaster stated that Regal brings so much to the table.

“I just can’t get over the fact that William Regal has been let go by WWE. It just kills me,” Renee added. “I can’t wrap my head around what the thought process was of not having William Regal be a part of any wrestling promotion.

“When you think of the respect that comes from William Regal, you think of the history, and the knowledge, and all of the things that sum up William Regal as a wrestler as a mentor on the creative side. Even just having him in the GM position,” she said. “He brings so much to the table.”

Renee Paquette went on to say the release was upsetting. However, she is confident that William Regal will be fine, and she is looking forward to seeing what he does next in wrestling.

“It’s upsetting, it’s really upsetting and it bums me out,” Renee admitted. “I mean, I know William Regal will land somewhere happily and will be able to put his services to good use somewhere. And I can’t wait to see what this is. Maybe he doesn’t, maybe he just wants to hang out. I don’t know what William Regal’s going to do.

“But I think someone that was one of the cornerstones of NXT,” she said. “And I think maybe part of what’s happened here, you know, looking at what those cornerstones are of what has been NXT as we move forward on NXT 2.0.”

On a broader scale, Renee Paquette also questioned if good times still exist in WWE. She admits it is upsetting to think of people walking on eggshells. In her opinion, it should be the best job in the world.

“You know what really bums me out about that too? I’ve been gone from there for like coming up on a year and a half or something like that,” Renee said. “There are definitely times when I’m like, ‘man, I really miss everybody. I had a blast when I worked there, oh my god, I got to do so many fun things with so many great people.’ And when I look back on that you get that FOMO feeling, of like, ‘I’m missing out on all those good times,’ but I don’t think those good times exist anymore.

“I don’t think that’s what’s happening there and that also really is upsetting,” she said. “It sucks that it’s like that because wrestling should be the best job in the entire world. It should be the most fun and that’s when people flourish and do their absolute best. So to see that kind of going away and imagining people walking around on eggshells sucks a big one, as they say.”

