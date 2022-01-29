On the latest episode of The Sessions, Renee Paquette and producer Emilio Sparks predicted both Royal Rumble matches taking place tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble event. In regards to the Women’s Royal Rumble match, Renee Paquette has a close friend she is rooting for to come out victorious.

“I feel like a bit of a homer saying this, but I truly would love to see Lita go on another run,” Paquette said. “I want to see it, I really do. I think she definitely still has it in her. You want to talk about someone to be able to give a real rub, Lita is that girl. I would love to see Lita go on. To see Lita do a program from Rumble into Mania, have that moment, that would be cool as all hell. She looks amazing, she seems like she feels amazing. I know she’s taking her training quite seriously while still having fun and enjoying everything. I really would love to see this happen.”

While Lita is who Renee Paquette wants to win however, she admitted that she was also hedging her bet and making two picks. Her second one is a WWE women’s performer who is rumored to be returning for the Rumble.

“I’m a little torn,” Paquette said. “I want it to be Lita. I honestly would love to see Lita win it and get her Mania moment, I think it would be really cool and I thinks he can go. But as my other option, I get two options because the show is in my namesake, I like the idea of Asuka coming back. I really like that idea. I think I would love to see her come in and just kick everyone’s ass. Honestly I think it’s really special that she’s been off TV for as long as she has. I don’t know if there’s anything more to it. I know she was out with an injury, but like I said, I don’t know how healed she is.

“Maybe she’s been healed for quite some time. Maybe I’m talking out of my ass and she’s out with this, this and this, and I don’t actually know. But if she’s being kept off for a reason, there’s something to be said for being off TV for a little bit and rebuilding your stock and having that big pop and having that big moment. And that could be it for Asuka. She’s such a star, she’s so important to that women’s locker room and to that division. I would love to see Asuka as well. Asuka and Lita are my final answers.”

