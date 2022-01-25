On the latest Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha podcast, Renee Paquette addressed WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray’s remarks about Jon Moxley’s return promo on last week’s AEW Dynamite.

According to Renee, Bully has yet to apologize to her or Moxley for his “bull**it trash take.”

“The whole thing, the Bully Ray thing, you know, I saw it all over my Twitter and I was like ‘do even address this?’ But it’s like that thing you know, people can talk sh*t about me all day long and whatever, it’s fine,” Renee began.

“You talk sh*t about my husband, you talk sh*t about my family, that becomes more personal to me and that bothers me more. It also bothers me because Bully is somebody who I’ve always really enjoyed. I’ve always really liked Bully. I always thought I had a good relationship with him despite other people not having a good relationship with him or him having burned bridges other places and leaving a bad taste in other people’s mouths. I’ve never had that situation with him so now to be on the receiving end of it, sucks. I’ve not talked to him since it’s all gone down. He certainly has my phone number. He certainly has my husband’s phone number.”

Renee pointed out how Moxley made a surprise appearance at a Northeast Wrestling event last Friday, where Bully was in a tag team match also featuring Adam Scherr, Erick Redbeard and nZo.

“But like [Dave] Lagreca said he was out at Northeast wrestling over the weekend. I know Billy was with him [but didn’t apologize to Jon].”

Renee continued: “So yeah, I mean, it sucks. So just for context for anyone who doesn’t know…Bully said that he thought that Jon should have apologized to the audience and apologized. [Bully said] he doesn’t necessarily have to apologize to the boys in the back and the girls in the back for the time that was taken off but people that have bought tickets and wanted to see Jon Moxley and blah, blah, blah. And there could not be a more bullsh*t trash take.

“Honestly, my first reaction to it was like, I just thought it was like some shock jock sh*t and I was like ‘he doesn’t actually think that. There’s no way he actually believes that Jon needs to apologize for taking time off to better himself.’ By the way, three months is also nothing in the scope of what wrestling is, and also in the scope of his life. Three months is nothing so for him to go and do the things that he needed to do for himself, for our family and for our daughter, that’s for us. It’s not for anybody else. And I could not be more proud of him for doing that in a business that is so notorious with addiction issues.

“We’ve seen the untimely passing of so many wrestlers. It has been a thing that has affected the business for such a long time. It’s a stigma that comes with the business so the fact that Jon is one of those guys in the spot that he’s in, and he’s going against the grain and doing the things that he needs to do, I think speaks volumes to the fans, not even just the fans [but] the people inside the business, to the other boys in the back [and] to the girls in the back that might be going through a similar thing. It happens to so many people. It’s unfortunately so common. So he went into what he had to do and no apologies.”

When asked by co-host Meisha Tate if Bully and Moxley could eventually have a match, Renee asserted that Bully’s comments would not be leading to a storyline.

“There’s no payoff…this isn’t an angle,” Renee stressed. “They’re not gonna have a payoff of like a match or anything like that…It just seems like a really sh*tty take.”

Renee added Jon had no clue about what Bully said until she mentioned it to him, “And honestly, Jon didn’t even know about this until I said something to him at like 10 pm. That day, like he had not a clue what was going on.”

On Sunday night, a loud “f**k Bully Ray” chant broke out at the start of Jon Moxley’s match with Homicide at The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view. As seen below, Bully addressed the chants via Twitter.

I knew my GCW faithful fans in NYC would never let me down. Especially in MY building. Music to my ears!!

🔥🔥🔥#FuckBullyRay https://t.co/dugMANzg4v — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 24, 2022

