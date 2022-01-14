Renee Paquette recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about the heel turn for Nikki A.S.H. The former Raw Women’s Champion attacked her tag team partner on Raw this week. Renee felt was something that needed to happen.

“I feel like this is what needed to happen, I don’t know it’s what everybody saw coming,” she said. “I think people thought maybe it was going to be Rhea Ripley to be the one to split the group up. But Nikki A.S.H., honestly when she started this character I was like, ‘hmmm, not sure what we are doing here.’ I was really on the fence about it.

“But I love Nikki I think she’s so great,” Renee stated. “I know how creative she is. I know how much she loves what she does and has such a passion for professional wrestling. So for her to take a character like that and run with it and truly see people jump on this bandwagon. I think was really, really cool.”

Renee Paquette also touched on Rhea Ripley’s position within the company. She admitted to being surprised that the former NXT Women’s Champion has ended up being lost in the shuffle.

“Can you believe that’s the thing though, can you believe that’s a thing for Rhea Ripley. I can’t believe it,” Renee claimed. “She’s incredible, she’s just like this perfect package that is ready to go. She’s young but she’s so adaptive, I think she’s incredible. I can’t believe that she’s somebody that could have for a second fallen between the cracks.”

When it comes to the future for Nikki A.S.H., Renee Paquette believes that she will be focusing on ideas for her future. Renee just hopes someone gets on board with those to bring it all to life in WWE.

“I want to see what they’re going to do with this,” Renee admitted. “Like we were just saying with Rhea. Sometimes you get stuck battling against the creative team and what other people’s vision is for you, maybe. I know what that uphill battle can look like.

“But I do think Nikki is so determined to be doing all the things that her character wants to do,” she said. “I’m sure she’s got some kind of mapped-out vision board at home, of the things that maybe she would like to do. So let’s hope she can get some other people on board and really bring some of this sh*t to fruition.”

