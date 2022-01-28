WWE star Rey Mysterio joined Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker to promote this Saturday’s Royal Rumble event in St. Louis, Missouri. Rey Mysterio talked about some of the special aspects of the Royal Rumble, including how it’s the one match where many wrestlers from RAW and Smackdown get to encounter each other and perhaps reignite old storylines.

“Most of us have storylines that will last two, three months, sometimes a little bit longer, and then you kind of move on to the next opponent,” Mysterio said. “This is a chance to revisit those rivalries that once happened during great times. For me personally, this is going to be a very special one because this is the first time I get to step into the ring with my son and be in the same Rumble. So it’s going to be exciting. What’s going to happen? Don’t know until Saturday.”

Walker pointed out that there’s a feeling this year that it’s harder to pick the winner of the Royal Rumble. He asked Rey Mysterio if the feeling was the same in the locker room.

“Yes it is,” Mysterio said. “We have Roman vs. Seth, which will be really good. Bobby vs. Brock, which will also be very good. That’s a match that I think a lot fans have been wanting to see for a long time now. So that’s going to happen. But overall, like you said with the Rumble, it’s very hard to choose one particular superstar this year. The roster is stacked and you have so much competition coming in. I think what I’m looking forward to the most is ‘who’s the surprise entry?’ Because we always have some sort of surprise. I was the surprise entry in 2018, and I don’t think the fans were expecting that. And that’s kind of what blows everybody’s mind. I know I get really excited when I see that.”

The discussion of surprise entrants led to Rey Mysterio telling his own story about being a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble. He detailed how he traveled to Philadelphia for the event in order to kept hidden, and praised how it all came together.

“The Rumble that I appeared back on was in Philly in 2018,” Mysterio said. “I was asked if I wanted to be part of the Rumble and I said ‘yes, I’ve been waiting for this moment.’ It was almost four years of being gone. I remember not flying into Philly, I flew into New York. And I had a car service from New York that drove me to Philly. I didn’t mind. That’s what make it’s special, because fans were expecting to see someone at the airport in Philly. Nobody expected to see someone in New York and drive to Philly.

“So that just made it more unique. That’s what’s cool about this, that it doesn’t leak. Nobody knew who was coming out in 2018, nobody even mentioned Rey Mysterio. I think the big thing about this is the surprise. That surprise entry that not even some of the wrestlers or superstars at the time know who’s coming out and what number. Cause it’s kept away from everybody pretty much. Only the people that need to know, know. The rest, it’s a surprise. So of course, when I came out I was pumped. I was so pumped and the reaction I got from the fans, all the love? I get chills just thinking about it.”

This year’s Royal Rumble event will take place on a Saturday instead of a Sunday, a move Mysterio is just fine with. He believes it will allow more families to attend or watch the event, as opposed to a Sunday night where families have to go to bed early.

“I don’t mind it,” Mysterio said. “I can kind of see why they switched from Sundays to Saturdays. The whole company overall is making a change for good. A lot of people have to work Monday mornings. Going to an event on Sunday and having to wake up the next morning, even kids, kids have to go to school. So I think Saturday is a good family day to go out and have a good time. Even the homies, if they want to go have a beer and enjoy some wrestling? What a perfect day to enjoy.”

You can watch the full interview below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]