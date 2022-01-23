Even in his fourth decade as a professional wrestler, Rey Mysterio continues to have career firsts. The legendary luchador has been working alongside his son, Dominik Mysterio, for nearly two years now. Since Dominik’s in-ring debut in Summer 2020, the father and son duo have captured the SmackDown Tag Titles on one occasion.

Even with gold already under their belt, Rey still has big aspirations for himself and Dominik. Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Rey noted he’s hoping to share the ring with his son at the Showcase of the Immortals.

“There is definitely a WrestleMania moment that has yet to be seen next to my son,” Rey said.

Even speaking it into existence catches Rey by surprise, as he emphasized everything he’s experiencing with Dominik right now is straight out of a dream.

“That is something that if you would have told me a year ago, that I was going to be able to share the ring with my son, let alone become tag-team champions – the first-ever in WWE – I would have said, ‘get out of here,'” Rey added.

Rey and Dominik won the SmackDown Tag Titles last May by defeating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash. They would hold the straps for 62 days before losing them to the Usos at Money in the Bank later that summer. The Mysterios have since taken their talents to Monday nights, as they are both currently members of the RAW brand.

Rey has admitted that he is nearing the twilight of his career, but before he can even consider retirement, the master of the 619 says he needs to get that elusive WrestleMania moment with Dominik.

“Now things have just flourished and have manifested,” Mysterio said. “I’m putting this out in the world that I want to have a WrestleMania moment with my son before I end up hanging up the mask.”

