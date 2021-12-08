Rey Mysterio appears to have something big coming up. The WWE star and lucha libre legend took to Twitter yesterday to tease an announcement coming on Thursday of this week, one that he promises will have big ramifications for the Rey Mysterio brand.

“December 9, 2021. Remember that date!” Mysterio tweeted. “I’ll reveal some very exciting news that will change the history of Rey Mysterio. More details coming soon.”

Mysterio offered no further hints over what the news would be. Last year, it was reported that a Rey Mysterio animated series was being developed for Cartoon Network Latin America, but no other details have been released since. It is also unlikely to be contract-related, as the former WCW, ECW and Lucha Libre AAA star re-signed a multi-year deal with WWE in the summer of 2020.

Rey Mysterio remains a fixture on WWE TV, largely teaming with his son Dominik Mysterio, who debuted as a wrestler just a year ago. The two held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships earlier this year and now find themselves gunning for the RAW Tag Team Championships. They will soon wrestle the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) to determine the number one contenders for RKBro’s RAW Tag Team Championships.

Rey Mysterio has also seen singles action this year, having challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship on Smackdown earlier this year in a Hell in a Cell match. He has also teased tension with Dominik, and it has been reported that there are plans for the Mysterios to eventually feud against each other. Earlier this year Mysterio talked about not wanting a match with his son, saying they both decided there was no need after Dominik started training to be a wrestler.

You can see Rey Mysterio’s tweet below.