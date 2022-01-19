As a guest on the Talk’n Shop Podcast, Rhino spoke about AEW star Paul Wight and how the two would travel together during their time with the WWE. The ECW original also spoke about one of the times Wight scared him while they were out at a restaurant or bar.

“He would pay for the meals, and I’m like, ‘Show, you don’t have to do that’. He goes, ‘I know I don’t, you’re traveling with me, so I’m going to take care of you’,” Rhino said. “And I’m like, ‘that’s really f-cking cool’. So we ended up sneaking a bill, very few times, I’ve been in situations where I should’ve been scared but I wasn’t. This time, I was scared.

“Because we were sitting at a bar, right, he was sitting at the end, it was myself, Paul and Nunzio. We buzzed the waitress, or the bartender, I go, ‘give us the bill’. So we picked up the bill. He asked for it, and they go, ‘oh no, they took care of it’. He literally leans over, looks at us, and goes, ‘thank you, but never do that again’. And I go, ‘sh**, I’m scared’.”

Rhino continued to talk about the nice things Big Show would do for him and other talents. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion revealed a conversation that Wight had with The Marriott hotel in Philadelphia where he got him and some of the talent rooms to stay in.

“It was in Philly, they go, ‘just grab a room at the Marriott’. Everyone was getting that $99 rate, right? So we go in and the guy goes, it’s $199, and we’re like, no were with the boys, the wrestlers. Heyman and Show, because they were already checked in, they go, ‘we’ll park the car while you guys check-in, that way you kill two birds with one stone, same place at the same time’. So they’re coming in and they go, ‘can we see your car, the keys, we’ll take the car, we’re going to another hotel’.

“They go, ‘why?’ They go, ‘he wants $199 for a room plus tax’. He goes, ‘no’. He talks to the guy, Show’s starting to get pissed, right. He goes, ‘well, here’s my card’. He goes, ‘you know what?’ He didn’t tell the person to f-off, but he said something along those lines, close. But he went, ‘here’s my card, I want two rooms’ and we’re like, ‘Show, you can’t do that, we’re not gonna f-cking let you, that’s close to $500’. And he’s like, ‘no, I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna call my buddy, this guy is a f-cking a–hole,’ you know talking about him, not at him.”

Talk’n Shop co-host Luke Gallows also spoke about Paul Wight, having worked with the former WCW Champion in both WWE and AEW. Gallows detailed a story of Show getting him and his partner Karl Anderson out of a ticket.

“Show goes, ‘WWE Wrestlers, so and so’ and the guy goes, ‘nope, I don’t know’. Then he goes, ‘have you ever seen the movie Waterboy?’ and the guy goes, ‘nope, never heard of it’. He goes back, writes a warning, he comes back and he goes, ‘you’re Captain Insano’.”

Wight recently revealed that he had an outburst during his time with WWE over a promo he was handed on “war and peace”. The former Big Show continued to talk about his promos with the company and revealed Vince McMahon’s favorite promo he ever liked.

