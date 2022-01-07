AEW star Ruby Soho recently talked with the New York Post ahead of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Earlier this week, Ruby and Jade Cargill wrestled to determine the first-ever TBS Women’s Champion, and she discussed what Cargill is like as an opponent.

“I think she is going to bring out the best possible fight in me. I am a pretty consistent underdog. I’m just a small-town kid that really, truly loves professional wrestling,” she said. “But I think with her talent and everything has come so easy to her, she is just truly naturally gifted, naturally athletic, and incredibly strong. And you can see that by the presence she carries in the ring.”

Ruby Soho never held gold during her time working for WWE as a singles star. However, The Riott Squad never managed to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships either. Ruby Soho reflected on that and why they never held a title.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Ruby Soho openly admitted. “We had such a talented roster over there and so many amazing women. I just know that Liv (Morgan) and I at the time were just trying to be the best possible tag team we could be and honestly, that was some of my favorite times was being able to share a ring with her and be able to learn and grow with her.”

Despite the fact that they never held titles in WWE, Ruby Soho doesn’t see it as wasted time. The AEW star claimed she to have learned a lot about tag team wrestling during that time in her life.

“So I don’t feel like that time was wasted by any sense of the word,” Soho stated. “I learned so much about tag team wrestling during that time and I got to experience it with one of my best friends.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]