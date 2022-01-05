Ahead of AEW Dynamite’s debut on TBS, Ruby Soho spoke with the New York Post. She was asked to comment on the recent situation between Tony Khan and Big Swole, which became a hot topic in wrestling.

“I can only speak from my personal perspective,” she said. “My personal perspective and my experience has showed me with Tony (Khan), Tony giving me a lot of creative freedom to be able to be the exact person that I want to be and to represent myself, the exact way that I want to be represented.

“That’s really all I can speak to, and that’s the experience that I have,” Ruby added. “Having the creative freedom that I was not granted before and to be trusted. I’m grateful for that and that’s something as a performer that I do not take for granted by any means.”

Ruby Soho then went on to talk about the TBS Championship. She will compete against Jade Cargill on AEW Dynamite’s TBS debut tonight in a bid to become the inaugural champion. The former WWE Superstar discussed the impact that could have on the women’s division on a whole. As well as the strides the division has made.

“I think we’re on our way,” Ruby said confidently. “The amazing street fight that just took place on Rampage is one thing that everybody’s talking about right now and those women put on an incredible performance. I think the TBS title is elevating our division past the point we thought was possible at this point.

“We are taking these strides every single week. It’s not just once in a while, it’s every week we are taking strides and making history and taking steps towards building this division to be the best it possibly can.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]