Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn, was a guest on this week’s Les anti-pods de la lutte by TVA Sports. The show is hosted by wrestling historian and French-speaking Quebecer, Pat Laprade.

Zayn confirmed that he had indeed signed a new contract with WWE. He also provided more information about the reason’s why he put ink to paper on a new deal.

“Yes, it’s true,” Sami revealed. “Honestly, I don’t know how people on the internet find this kind of information, but yes, it’s true, I just signed for a few years and I’m really happy. My contract was almost over, they were interested in me staying, I wanted to stay, so it was no more complicated than that.

“It’s not the first time I’ve said it, but I’m really happy with my role with the company in recent years, especially the last year, year and a half. I’m doing the best job of my career, especially in terms of my character. I don’t know why people were really surprised. They have an idea in their heads that everyone in WWE is unhappy being there, unhappy with their role, that they want more or feel oppressed, or I don’t know what. For me, I’m really happy with my role and I can’t wait to see what I’m going to be able to do in the next few years.”

In recent week’s Sami Zayn has introduced the WWE Universe to his “In-Zayn” show, where he tries to outdo Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and his stunts in the ring on SmackDown. Zayn and Knoxville have been embroiled in a feud since the turn of the new year. Both will enter the 30-Man Royal Rumble match this Saturday at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Les anti-pods de la lutte with an h/t to Pat Laprade for the transcription.

