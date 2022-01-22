Seth Rollins name-dropped AEW star Jon Moxley during his promo segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on tonight’s SmackDown.

Rollins called out Reigns for sending The Usos to RAW to attack him earlier this week, stating how The Tribal Chief always needs others to do his “dirty work for him.”

“Since we’re out here for a celebration [to celebrate Reigns’ record Universal Title reign], we should celebrate the Usos, who, in truth are the cornerstones of your Bloodline,” Rollins told Reigns. “They’re the ones who make everything you do possible. They’re the ones who hold you up. Just like Mox and I held you up during The Shield, the Usos are your pedestal.”

Rollins then began the “U-Sos” chant to the dismay of Reigns. In his response, Reigns referenced John Cena’s promo from last year where “Dean Ambrose” was name-dropped.

“Oh little brother, did John Cena write that promo for you?”

The segment ended with a match being announced for later in the show. Rollins will team up with fellow RAW Superstar Kevin Owens against The Usos in the main event. If Rollins and Owens prevail with a victory, The Usos would be barred from ringside during the Reigns vs. Rollins Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

If The Usos win the match, Reigns gets a paid vacation until WrestleMania 38. You can click here to follow Live SmackDown Results.

You can see a video clip of Seth Rollins name-dropping Jon Moxley below.

Here’s the video of Seth Rollins name dropping Jon Moxley tonight on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/njtaEG3iaj — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 22, 2022

