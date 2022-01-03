Sami Zayn wants a match against the new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar but whether that is even possible anymore is unclear heading into the first RAW of 2022.

“This match didn’t happen at Day 1,” Zayn tweeted on Sunday. “But it will happen 1 day.”

Sami Zayn had a series of recent run-ins with Lesnar on SmackDown. Those included Zayn squandering his shot at the WWE Universal Championship currently held by Roman Reigns.

Zayn earned the title shot by winning a battle royal on SmackDown in late November. Lesnar appeared on the following week’s episode and convinced Zayn to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship that same night.

Sami Zayn agreed, but his match for the Universal Championship was a disaster. Lesnar laid out Zayn before the match started and Reigns pinned Zayn in a matter of seconds.

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday. He won a 5-way title match by pinning the former champion Big E with the F5.

Lesnar was originally scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Day 1. However, Reigns pulled out of the event after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Brock Lesnar’s championship win seemingly puts him back into the regular mix on RAW. Lesnar had been appearing recently on SmackDown as the show built toward the title match between him and Roman Reigns. WWE’s website does not show Lesnar assigned to either show’s roster.

Sami Zayn did not appear during the Day 1 pay-per-view. His last appearance on WWE television was during the Christmas Eve episode of SmackDown. Zayn won a “12 Days Of Christmas” gauntlet match to become the #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Christmas Eve episode of SmackDown was the most recent one to be produced in front of live fans. The episode that aired on New Year’s Eve was a “Best Of 2021” episode.

