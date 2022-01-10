WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will be appearing in the ESPN opening segment for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. Variety has broken the news that the multi-time Women’s Champion will be getting featured tonight.

The game which will see Georgia take on Alabama airs on ESPN, while it will also be available on the ESPN app. Sasha Banks shall pop up in the opening moments in a futuristic segment. The WWE Superstar will be playing a superhero that sparks the start of the match.

This will be done by using the final piece of confetti from last year’s game. It is another opportunity for Sasha Banks to grow her name outside of the WWE bubble. It will also work as a promotion for the company at the same time.

The Blueprint spoke to Variety about the opportunity, admitting that it has been an honor. She spoke about the set and the costume she will be wearing, stating the entire thing fits her well.

“It’s been such an honor, I feel like everybody who has been working on the set, and the whole team has been so incredible. To walk in and to just feel so welcome, and just to see everything, and I was just like, it was amazing,” Banks said. “I love the outfit, I love the concept, and it just fit me so well.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time that WWE and ESPN will have worked together. The two partnered up for the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight in October that featured Big E, when he was WWE Champion, providing introductions for the promo. Goldberg was also recently part of the College GameDay as the celebrity guest.

At the moment, Sasha Banks is taking time out of the ring due to injury. She suffered a bruised calcaneus bone during a live event, which will keep her out of the ring for 6-8 weeks. As a result of that, Banks will not be part of the Royal Rumble.

