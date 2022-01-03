In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE stars Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) and Scarlett Bordeaux talked about the differences between working for the NXT brand and WWE’s main roster. According to both Kross and Bordeaux, it is stressed that the brands are indeed separate and that NXT had nothing to do with transitioning to the main roster from a creative standpoint.

“As it was explained to me, two separate entities,” Kross said. “NXT couldn’t really interfere, expand, or even be involved with anything that was going on for the main roster, from a creative standpoint. Because I was transitioning, there was nothing that could be done. They just said ‘ask lots of questions.'”

“It is very much two different brands,” Bordeaux concurred. “And we were ready for that. But I think we were confident in our own abilities. Promo work, wrestling wise, we were like ‘we can get anything that they give us over.'”

One thing Scarlett Bordeaux admitted to was being afraid that they would split her and Killer Kross on the main roster after her performances in dark matches and on WWE Main Event. In the end, her matches with Shotzi Blackheart ultimately put her out of action after she ruptured one of her implants in the second match.

“They had us doing Main Event matches, we did dark matches. They wanted to see everything,” Scarlett Bordeaux said. “I was joking with him the day I had to wrestle and I’m like ‘what if the match is too good and they really like me and want to separate us?’ That was one of my fears. He was like ‘no, just kill it. It’s going to be fine no matter what.’ And I think the first match was very good.

“I wrestle Shotzi Blackheart both times. I will say nothing with the busted implant was her fault or anything. I don’t know what happened or anything. It could’ve been a DDT or falling forward. It could’ve been anything. I wasn’t afraid to talk about it, but I was told ‘it’s probably better if you don’t tell everyone what happened.’ I’m not embarrassed by it, it’s just something that happened.”

