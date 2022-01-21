Former WWE Superstar and Performance Center coach Scotty 2 Hotty recently spoke with K&S WrestleFest. He recently quit his training job with the company and is now back in the ring competing again. The Attitude Era star revealed he would now like to face former NXT talents that got released.

“Honestly, I would love to wrestle now, and I plan on it, a lot of the people that were released by NXT that I worked with. Some of them that never really got a shot, like Kona Reeves, Wesley Blake, you know, Steve Cutler,” he said. “Those guys, Karrion Kross, I would love to get in there. In the five years I was at the Performance Center, I created relationships with these guys.”

WWE is currently ushering in a new era with NXT 2.0, which is featuring a lot of brand new wrestlers. While fans aren’t familiar with them all yet, Scotty 2 Hotty is. He discussed two names people should be looking out for, and the connection he had with one of them.

“Wagner is good. But I was going to say, Grayson Waller. I know you guys have heard of him now, but man, the kid is on fire. To me, like, he’s a star, that guy’s going to be huge. He gets it,” Scotty 2 Hotty stated. “Von Wagner, too. I have certain people I like to call, ‘my guys and my girls,’ and he was one of my guys, I felt like.

“His dad was actually my first match. The Beverly Brothers, they were my first match in the WWF back in 1991. So then when Cal, Von Wager came into my class, that was a cool thing. Kind of a circle of life type of thing.”

Right now, Scotty 2 Hotty is open to work, and he spoke about the possibility of joining AEW. For him, it is all about doing things that are fun now. Although Scotty did say that he’s been told it is a blast working for Tony Khan’s company.

“It’s what I keep saying when people try to contact me, ‘if it’s fun, I am there if it’s not fun, I don’t want to be a part of it.’ But a lot of people have told me they’re having a blast over there, and it looks like it,” he said. “Cole, and Fish, and O’Reilly, those were all my guys, and I talk to them and they say they love it and they’re having a blast. I’m at a point in my life where it’s not just about the money, it’s about having fun and enjoying life.”

