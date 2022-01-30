As seen in the Twitter announcement below, AEW’s Serena Deeb will now be performing at next month’s Terminus event in Atlanta, GA.

This is the second show in company history and the lineup continues to grow. Other stars already announced include Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland (fka Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott), Kevin Blackwood, and Queen Aminata. It was also announced this morning that Tre’ LaMar has been added to the lineup.

Jonathan Gresham’s new Terminus promotion held its first show on January 16. If you would like to check out the full live coverage from that show, it’s available at this link.

On her home turf of AEW, Deeb and Hikaru Shida were in a heated rivalry for months after Deeb used heelish tactics to keep Shida from her 100-match victory trophy (since then, she’s defeated Deeb and won said trophy). The two women are now tied with victories in their series of matches at 2 – 2.

