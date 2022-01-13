All Elite Wrestling star Serena Deeb sat down with the Washington Post to talk about her current year plus run with AEW and promote AEW’s upcoming Dynamite and Rampage tapings in Washington D.C. It’s a run that could only be possible following Deeb’s release from WWE at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Given how it all turned out, Serena Deeb is more than content with WWE’s decision.

“Honestly, I consider both of my releases from WWE two of the best things that have ever happened to me,” Deeb said. “It was a devastating call, but I had this sense of relief. That chapter had to close because I was heading in a really bad direction.

“The caveat was ‘if you take this job, you have to be at peace with not wrestling. You’re out of the ring; there are no coach-players here.’ It was a great opportunity, and for me, it was like making peace with WWE, as well.”

Serena Deeb had initially worked as a wrestler for WWE for a year before being released in August of 2010. After wrestling on the independent circuit for several years, Deeb returned to WWE as a coach for the NXT brand. She worked there for three years prior to her release and returned to active competition when she joined AEW several months afterward.

Serena Deeb was last seen on AEW television defeating Hikaru Shida on the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite. She will next appear on next week’s Dynamite in Washington, D.C., where she’ll take on Skye Blue in singles action.

