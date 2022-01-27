Seth Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event, where he will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title. Rollins said this is a WrestleMania caliber bout.

Rollins said he and his former partner in The Shield are going to kick off WrestleMania 38 season the right way at Saturday’s big event in St. Louis. Rollins also said they didn’t think they would get to do the match.

“This is a WrestleMania main event caliber match, no question,” Rollins said. “I definitely think we’re going to kick WrestleMania season off the right way. It’s always going to be me and Roman. It’s always going to come down to me and Roman.

“In many ways, we are the biggest two stars in WWE in this generation and I think fans have been clamoring for this match – especially where both of us are at in our career paths – and we didn’t think we were going to get it. But now, here we are and I’m looking forward to the electricity of the Rumble.”

Rollins continued and discussed how plans changed, forcing WWE to go with the title match at the Royal Rumble.

“Stars aligned or misaligned, I don’t know! Depends how you look at it,” Rollins said. “I was on SmackDown on the rise for a long time and Roman was beating tons of guys over there. Month after month he was clearing the way over there and the only guy he wasn’t getting touched by was me.

“Whether that was by design or not I don’t know, but at the end of the day I got drafted to RAW, shifted my focus and because of the brand split, it’s one of those things where you go ‘Ah, looks like we’re not going to get the matchup of the ultimate top stars on SmackDown,’ but we’ve ended up having a title match in front of tens of thousands of people at the Royal Rumble.”

As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will be banned from ringside during Rollins vs. Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

