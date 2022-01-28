WWE has officially announced Seth Rollins for tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE noted that Rollins is headed SmackDown tonight to deliver a personal message to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the night before they do battle for the title at the Royal Rumble.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

* Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin vs. Kofi Kingston and Big E

* Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Cesaro and Ricochet

* Seth Rollins delivers a personal message to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* The final build for the Royal Rumble

