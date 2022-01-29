WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman. During the interview, he discussed his future plans. The former Raw Tag Team Champion admitted he has no expiration date right now for retiring.

“I don’t have an expiration date. You look at guys like Goldberg, how old is he? Way older than me,” he said. “We work a very different style, but father time knows no style. It will be years before I consider retiring. Barring anything catastrophic, I’ve still got a few good years of high-level wrestling.”

Shelton Benjamin has been a key member of The Hurt Business since the faction was formed. However, recently the group has had some issues, splitting and reforming. He discussed the state of the group right now, saying he and Cedric Alexander are carrying the group.

“We are a family, and families have issues,” he pointed out. “We are a very dysfunctional family at this point. Right now, me and Cedric are carrying the Hurt Business mantel, because Bobby Lashley, he has decided he is on All Mighty island and MVP is along for the ride. Right now, it is what it is. We’ve been trying to convince him that it is better to be with us than of on his own, he tends to disagree.”

Bobby Lashley will be competing against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble tonight. Shelton Benjamin has connections with both men, and he spoke about the encounter. The Hurt Business star put over the hard work that Lashley has put in for this opportunity.

“I mean, Bobby has been asking for this match for years. And so with the rise of The Hurt Business, which catapulted the rise of Bobby, he is finally in the position where people will take him seriously. Not that they wouldn’t take him seriously before,” he added. “But now, this version of him we have never seen before.

“Even I can’t take credit for that, because Bobby is one of the hardest working people you’ll ever meet, he’s an alpha-male, he’s a go-getter, he set a goal. It’s mission accomplished so for me I am very happy for him to have this opportunity against another friend of mine.”

You can watch the full interview below:

