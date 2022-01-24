As we’ve noted, SmackDown Superstar Shotzi deleted a controversial tweet she made shortly after the passing of legendary muscian Meat Loaf (Michael Lee Aday) last Thursday night.

Shotzi began trending on Twitter when she wrote, “Woah. I ate meatloaf last night. RIP.” She would quickly delete the tweet, which many fans perceived as insensitive and tasteless.

On Sunday, Shotzi clarified that she legitimately had meatloaf for dinner on Thursday. She issued the following statement via Twitter:

I honestly was not trying to make a joke about Meatloaf’s passing. I legitimately made a meatloaf on Thursday while listening to “paradise by the dashboard light” on repeat so I was shocked by the coincidence and impulsively posted about it. I took down the post immediately within a few minutes because I quickly realized it was disrespectful and insensitive when in reality I am actually a huge fan. This has really consumed me and I feel very gross. I’m genuinely sorry to the friends and family that saw that post. I cant stop thinking about how that might have made anyone close to him feel.

Meat Loaf made a cameo on WWE TV as the guest host of RAW on the May 10, 2010 episode, where he would eat an RKO from Randy Orton. You can click here for WWE’s statement on the musician’s passing.

Meanwhile, Shotzi will be an entrant in next Sunday’s Women’s Royal Runble Match. As noted, a WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he’s pulling for Shotzi to win the 30-Woman battle royal.

