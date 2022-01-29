Ronda Rousey is currently backstage for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Rousey has been spotted inside The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, and PWInsider reports that as of now she will be a surprise entrant in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match.

WWE reportedly went back & forth on if Rousey would actually wrestle in The Rumble, or just do an angle to set up her role at WrestleMania 38. The decision was made today that she will be a Rumble entrant.

