Several more names are now in St. Louis for the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday.

Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn is in town and is expected to return to the ring for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, according to PWInsider. Kaitlyn has not wrestled for WWE since the 2018 Mae Young Classic, but she did appear in a RAW Reunion segment on July 22, 2019. She hasn’t done much in pro wrestling since WWE released her in January 2014. She announced her retirement a few months after the release.

WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Jerry Lawler and Ivory are also in town. We reported before that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was going to be in town as WWE has discussed possibly bringing him back to the company, and we can now confirm that Angle is in St. Louis. As seen in the tweet below, Wrestling Inc. reader Miles Jacobs sent us a photo of Angle at a hotel with his wife.

It’s likely that Lawler and JBL will be on the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show tomorrow night, but that has not been confirmed. There’s no word yet on why Ivory is in town. She has not wrestled since the WWE Evolution Battle Royal in October 2018, the same year she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

It’s very likely that WWE is bringing several former talents in to St. Louis to serve as potential Rumble entrant replacements, especially with potential changes due to COVID-19. Some are also filming for various WWE documentaries and projects while in town this weekend.

As we’ve noted, some of the rumored and/or planned names going around for The Rumble this weekend are Aksana, Angle, Cameron, Melina, Shane McMahon, rapper Bad Bunny, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Ronda Rousey. There will also be some WWE NXT Superstars in town for the event, including NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Gunther and Raquel Gonzalez, among others.

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place this Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the current announced card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, 8 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, 9 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Kurt Angle in town for the #RoyalRumble ! Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Miles Jacobs for the pic. Please send us your pics and videos from this weekend pic.twitter.com/TM1VYfRGYU — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 28, 2022

