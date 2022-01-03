Former WWE star Summer Rae joined Crypto Currency with Matthew Moore to talk about cryptocurrency and her time with WWE. Summer Rae called her four and a half years with the company, where she both wrestled and took part on E Network’s reality series Total Divas, a really good time and praised her boss Vince McMahon.

“I was on main roster TV for four and a half years,” Rae said. “I was also on the show Total Divas on E Network, we came on after ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and that was our reality show. So just a really good time. I loved my time there, I loved Vince McMahon, and I just have great things to say about them, and I’m very fortunate to probably one of like, I don’t know, 35 or 40 women ever to do it, so it’s kind of like a cool little secret society.”

Early in 2021, Summer Rae entered the world of cryptocurrency by becoming an executive for cryptocurrency company Cornerstone Global Management LLC. When asked if anyone else in WWE was exploring the world, however, Rae stated she doesn’t believe it to be the case.

“As of right now, I don’t think anyone in WWE does,” Rae said. “It’s very interesting, we do have financial planning people come in and you know, it’s interesting, the financial planners because they just don’t love crypto. As of like, the beginning of last year and then towards the end of the year, they started to kind of just have to fold and start telling people ‘oh maybe you could invest in this or that or whatever’, so, yeah, as of right now, I don’t think anyone in WWE is.

“I’m sure they have a plan, I’m just not really familiar with it. Everyone is an independent contractor in WWE as well, you know, so we’re not employees of them. So everyone is kind of free to do whatever they want with their own money, so it would kind of be on an individual basis.”

Ultimately, however, Summer Rae believes WWE will get involved in cryptocurrency sooner than later. Her reasoning behind that is that Vince McMahon is always current.

“WWE is so on their game, I find it very hard to think they don’t have a crypto portion somewhere in the headquarters, where they’re thinking about it, wondering how they can get in and they want to monetize things, they’re not stupid,” Rae said. “So, yeah like that would be a really cool option, you know. We have the video game with WWE 2K where I’m in the video game as well, which is crazy and such a cool trip.

“So, yeah, there’s always going to be things evolving. And I will say Vince is in his like, mid to late 60s. So you know with Vince, it’s like though he’s older, he’s always, maybe he just has a good team, but he’s always on the edge of things. He’s always wanting to learn how can we do, what can we do, you know, money money money. And there’s money in the Metaverse, there’s money in NTF, there’s no way that they don’t have that.”

