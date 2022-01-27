Former WWE Champion The Miz recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling podcast about MJF. The AEW star has been compared to him by fans, and in promos during MJF’s storyline with CM Punk. The Miz pointed out that he’s often been compared to people, and he doesn’t believe that the young wrestler is trying to be the next version of him.

“I don’t think he wants to be The Miz, to be honest. I don’t think any superstar, no matter what company you’re in, wants to be the next, ‘this person’. You want to be an original,” he said. “Now, there’s comparisons. I’ve always been compared to, I remember I was compared to Jericho for a while. I was compared to Ric Flair for a while and I was like, ‘oh my God, I don’t even know how you could even compare’. I don’t want to be compared, I want to be an originator.

“Now, you take things, like when you’re learning and you’re coming up through the business, you see things that you like out of certain superstars that you like, ‘ooo, I’ll take a little of that, a sprinkle of that, a sprinkle of that, sprinkle a little of that’. As an homage to those people or whatever. In a sense, you want to be an original. So I don’t think he wants to be the next Miz, I think he wants to be the first him. And honestly, he’s doing a great job at it.”

MJF is only 25 right now and he is thriving as one of the top stars in wrestling. The Miz then reflected back on what he was doing at that age, which wasn’t at the same level as the AEW star.

“At 25 years old, I was still in developmental at deep south wrestling,” The Miz said. “And still learning the trade. I wasn’t putting on matches on national television. I wasn’t putting together memorable promos people were talking about. So that just like, applause to him.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ringer Wrestling Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]