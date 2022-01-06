Mercedes Martinez has made some noise since joining AEW a week ago, beginning a feud with Thunder Rosa after costing Rosa her match against Jade Cargill. But while their rivalry is heating up onscreen, Thunder Rosa revealed on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette that she is thrilled to have Martinez onboard.

“My head still hurts. She hits hard,” Rosa joked about the angle last week. “It’s great. I think we need more veterans that are able to guide the young, new talent that we still have. The learning curve is so big in our division because we have a lot of people who have been in this business less than ten years. Like it or not, there’s a lot of stuff that we all still need to learn and she is a book of knowledge.”

Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez have wrestled several times before, with Rosa describing each match as better than the last one. She doesn’t believe people will be ready for the level of quality the two will bring to the ring when they finally work together in AEW.

“Every time I’ve stepped in the ring with her, because we’ve had a lot of matches in the independent scene, they get better and better and better and better,” Rosa said. “So what you guys are about to see in the next couple of months is going to be fire. Because you have somebody who is a super freakin good veteran that knows what she’s doing, and then you’ve got firey, babyface Thunder Rosa right now. It’s going to be money, inside and outside the ring.

“If you go on YouTube and see our matches that we have had in the last couple of months, you’re going to know what I’m talking about. Because we both can go. I just hope the world is ready to see what’s next.”

