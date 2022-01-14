You don’t see announcers on RAW or SmackDown wear costumes for Halloween or other holidays anymore and former WWE announcer Tom Hannifan says there’s a reason behind that.

“Obviously announcers don’t really wear costumes, at least predominantly in WWE,” Hannifan discussed on Talk’n Shop. “NXT, they get away with it or did get away with it but when I was there, it was Byron Saxton who ruined outfits like costumes at like, Christmas and Halloween, for all the announcers.”

Tom Hannifan said a specific incident involving Saxton led to the order for announcers to stop wearing costumes. It was during an episode of RAW on October 31, 2016.

“It was (Michael) Cole, (Corey) Graves, and Byron,” Hannifan recalled. “Graves wore the ‘David S. Pumpkin’ suit. If you remember that (Saturday Night Live) sketch? He wore it like a week, two weeks after the sketch aired so it was timely as all hell. And of course, he rocked it.

“Byron wore a onesie,” Hannifan continued. “Like, a bright, powder blue, duckie onesie with footsies. So, he’s sitting there and (during) those on-cameras you can see all – you can see their feet because they’re sitting in the chairs and everything to the point that it was after that, the edict put out was that no more costumes for announcers. Nothing! Ruined all the fun for us.”

Tom Hannifan worked on-air under the name Tom Phillips in WWE. He was released last year after nine years with the company.

Hannifan returned to pro wrestling as part of Impact Wresting’s commentary team at last Saturday night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. He said he’s enjoying his new job so far.

“I’m really enjoying it,” Hannifan said. “And everything that I’ve been told about Impact is true! Everybody’s cool as hell. Everybody’s laid back. It’s fun. That was a banger of a show. It was a good time.”

