Former two-time NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa recently had the chance to wrestle on WWE’s Main Event, competing against T-Bar where he displayed a new look. Ciampa now appears to have taken the grey out of his beard.

Look they made Ciampa dye his beard before going on main event lmao, they bout to completely screw his gimmick up. pic.twitter.com/BspSNh5I8E — Pipeliner Jim (@Wheezy4Lyfe) January 14, 2022

Tommaso Ciampa opted to dye his facial hair, making it all dark brown, providing a more youthful look. It is unknown at this time whether or not this was something he did just for this appearance but this is going to be how he appears for the near future, at least.

He wasn’t the only NXT 2.0 talent to make a main roster appearance this week. Pete Dunne also competed on WWE’s Main Event and was able to defeat Akira Tozawa. This has led to speculation that both men could be transitioning to either Raw or SmackDown in the near future.

Tommaso Ciampa has been with WWE since 2015, and during that time he has won the NXT Tag Team Titles once, and the NXT Championship twice. He recently dropped that title to the current holder Bron Breakker, which was another sign that Ciampa’s time on that brand could be coming to an end.

Tommaso Ciampa did recently speak with RN Pro Wrestling, where he admitted he doesn’t fit the new version of NXT. He noted he is a little older and looks the way he does. Despite that, Ciampa has been a key part of the show so far.

“Everybody had a vision of what this 2.0 was and I don’t think I fit that vision,” Ciampa said. “I did not fit that mold. I’m a little older, I look the way I look, whatever you want to say, and to be able to go out there on night one and win the NXT title and have my redemption story. And then to continue on with it, of course, we’re humans, we read stuff, we see stuff, transitional champion, and all that crap.

