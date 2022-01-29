As seen in her Instagram post below, former WWE star Toni Storm is now taking bookings online.

“bookings [email protected],” Toni writes alongside a photo of her sipping a drink, beachside.

Toni Storm was released by WWE on December 29 and actually requested the release herself because of reported “burn out”. It was expected at the time that Storm had the usual 90-day non-compete clause, which means she wouldn’t be able to actually compete until Tuesday, March 29. One may be led to believe this is not the case, as she has already started taking bookings just a month after her release.

In an interview with Ryan Satin, Storm explained how being called up to the WWE main roster was a whirlwind in itself and something that was challenging to get used to.

“I was just cruising along in NXT minding my own business and I got called in for a few dark matches and didn’t think too much of it, didn’t want to get too excited because every time, it never works out,” Storm said. “Did a few dark matches, did my best, and then next thing I know, I’m on SmackDown and it’s been a crazy ride ever since. My whole life has changed. I’m a different person, a whole different being.

“.. I didn’t know till the day of,” Storm said. “Wrestling is so crazy like that, right? I just feel like everything that’s happened so far, even before I was even here, was like, oh okay, this is happening. [It’s] so exciting, an adrenaline rush all the time. I didn’t really know what to do. I just fluffed around. I don’t want to talk about it in case it doesn’t happen. I didn’t really say much. I didn’t get my hopes up or anything, this is like the ultimate goal, my life dream, so hearing about it, I’ll believe it when I see it. Then I turned up to work next week and it really was happening.”

You can see Toni Storm’s announcement below:

