Tomorrow night, All Elite Wrestling presents its first of four yearly scheduled supercard specials on TNT. AEW Battle of the Belts has two scheduled title matches. Speaking to Barstool Rasslin’, AEW President Tony Khan praised his promotion’s relationship with TNT, and is excited for their quarterly supercard events on the network.

“Saturday Night quarterly specials, Saturday night fight nights in prime time. They’ll be an hour at 8 PM, it’s a lot of fun. It was something that, along with the move to TBS, I was talking to TNT and we had something really great going with TNT in addition to TBS,” Khan said. “And they love Rampage. Rampage has been such a hit and it’s exceeded all expectations. It had a great lift of ratings towards the end of the year too, thanks to some great wrestlers and some great wrestling. Now Rampage is still on TNT Friday Nights and now Battle of the Belts is quarterly on TNT. First Battle of the Belts show.”

As mentioned, Saturday’s supercard will feature the highly-anticipated rematch between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, with the TNT Title on the line. Before they competed for a championship, Rhodes and Guevara squared off against each other in the first-ever AEW Dynamite bout.

“On the first Battle of the Belts show, first of all, you’re going to have the match that started Dynamite to begin with, Cody (Rhodes) against Sammy (Guevara). Cody is the TNT Champion now, and so much has happened in two years because just a bit over two years ago we debuted and, of course, the first match, Cody vs Sammy,” Khan said. “Cody won that match but it didn’t stop there and, really, Sammy went from there, rose to be a star, Cody had a great run with his two reigns as TNT Champion, and then Sammy with one of the huge upsets. We saw Fuego (Del Sol) get pitched off the deck in Arthur Ashe Stadium here in New York, and Sammy forced to watch it. He rallied as a huge underdog and upset Miro, the most dominant TNT Champion since the late, great Mr. Brodie Lee.”

Tony Khan continued to applaud Miro’s reign with the TNT Title, and noted that Sammy dethroning him put the high-flyer in a great position to have a strong title reign.

“Miro is certainly the most dominant champion since [Brodie] and probably second-most ever,” Khan said. “And I think with Miro, you know, with Sammy pulling off such a huge win, he’s made so many great defenses since then, he’s had great title matches.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Barstool Rasslin’ with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

