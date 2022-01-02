Last week, AEW star Serena Deeb confirmed to Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman that her role in AEW has expanded. In addition to working in AEW’s women’s division, Deeb has also been serving as a coach backstage, agenting and producing matches.

In an interview with CBS Sports, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Serena Deeb’s duel roles within AEW. Tony Khan also noted that Deeb wasn’t just serving as a coach for women’s matches, but that she had been coaching men’s matches as well.

“Serena Deeb is a great coach and has a great mind for wrestling and is very involved backstage as far as in the women’s division,” Tony Khan said. “She’s got a great presence and has a great mind. So she’s somebody who has coached matches, but not just in the women’s division. Serena also coaches matches in the men’s division. She’s got a great head for it.”

Serena Deeb most recently has been feuding with Hikaru Shida. Deeb defeated Shida in their initial encounter back in September, while Shida has since defeated Deeb in the first round of the TBS Women’s Tournament and at Winter Is Coming two weeks ago. She has also expressed interest in taking part of the women’s bracket of the Owen Hart Tournament, scheduled to take place in 2022.