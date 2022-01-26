MJF and Wardlow will be appearing on tonight’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and said MJF and Wardlow will be featured on tonight’s show, to continue the feud with CM Punk. It was previously announced that Punk will speak during tonight’s episode.

This will be a homecoming for Wardlow, who is from Cleveland. Tonight’s appearance comes just two weeks after Punk defeated Wardlow in singles action to stay undefeated. Punk has been gunning for a match with MJF, but Wardlow and Shawn Spears were the latest obstacles in his way. He defeated Spears last Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* MJF and Wardlow will appear

* CM Punk will speak

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will speak

* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

* The Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs Daniel Garcia and 2point0

* Lights Out Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* Ladder Match: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Interim AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]