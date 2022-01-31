Following his elimination by Bad Bunny in Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble, Sheamus changed his Twitter profile picture to that of a bunny getting censored.

Sheamus shared the same pic via Instagram, and wrote “no more. #royal rumble” in a message directed at the rapper.

The Celtic Warrior’s posts led to WWE on FOX’s Ryan Satin floating the possibility of a Sheamus vs. Bad Bunny match at WrestleMania 38 in April. Satin also shared a meme of Sheamus crying over his elimination from the Rumble.

It appears Sheamus has no interest in wrestling the Grammy-winning rapper at the Showcase of Immortals. As seen below, he retweeted Satin’s post with the rabit and prohibited emojis, implying he wants nothing to do with Bad Bunny. Fans believe Sheamus is likely planting the seeds for a future match with Bad Bunny.

Sheamus, who entered the Rumble at #17, lasted nearly 18 minutes until his elimination by Bad Bunny. You can click here to see the full list of 30 entrants and eliminations from the Men’s Rumble Match.

As reported earlier, Bad Bunny is unlikely to be available for a match at WrestleMania, per PWInsider. The rapper has two sold-out tours coming up, which includes shows in Miami, FL on April 2 and 3, the two nights of WrestleMania 38.

