WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus stopped by The Bellas Podcast to talk about some wrestling, including the upcoming 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event this weekend. And there was one thing the Bellas wanted to know; will Trish Stratus be joining them in participating in the Women’s Royal Rumble match?

“Well, I’ll tell you this,” Stratus said. “I am filming the semi-finals of Canada’s Got Talent, they do wrap up a certain time. But I’m just, I’ll be in that headspace, so that’s sort of my focus at the moment. You know, that’s, that’s what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to be, like, in it.”

One thing Trish Stratus noted was how WWE had announced several Royal Rumble participants, including Impact Knockout’s Champion Mickie James, ahead of the show. While she understands it from the standpoint of trying to sell tickets, Stratus herself would’ve preferred if some of these participants were surprises.

“I mean I get it,” Stratus said. “You want to sell the event, right? So that’s exciting, talking about who’s going to be there and things like that. I mean honestly, Mickie James coming back, I thought that was pretty cool. But I think that that should’ve been a huge surprise because no one would’ve expected that.”

So who does Trish Stratus believe will ultimately win the Royal Rumble match? She’s going with her real-life good friend and her most famous rival as the winner.

“So I would say, I mean, Lita,” Stratus said. “Amy looked pretty good. She was on Raw or Smackdown the other day. Was it Raw the other day? She’s training her butt off inside, I know that. I know inside information that she’s been training in the ring. So I don’t know, maybe she’s got another run in her.”

